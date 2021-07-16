Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / ACB arrests PMC admin officer for accepting 50,000 bribe
pune news

ACB arrests PMC admin officer for accepting 50,000 bribe

An administrative officer posted at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was caught red handed accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 09:08 PM IST
HT Image

An administrative officer posted at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was caught red handed accepting a bribe of 50,000 by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Friday. According to the ACB, the accused identified as Shivaji Mormare is currently holding the post of an assistant administrative officer with the education department. He demanded 50,000 as bribe from the complainant to get the work.

The complainant approached the ACB and a trap was laid wherein he was arrested accepting the amount red-handed. The state (ACB) on June 14 had arrested the chief legal officer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for allegedly accepting a bribe of 50,000 for processing a file pertaining to transfer of development rights (TDR).

Idhate (56) was arrested by a team of the ACB while allegedly accepting the bribe from the complainant, who had moved an application for receiving TDR in the PMC limits. The ACB has appealed to the citizens to approach them in case where public servants were demanding bribe for official work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Post about 3 friends turning 100 within days of each other wins hearts

From reality to abstract: Remembering KV Subbanna

Portrayal of turban-wearing Sikh character in Pixar’s Turning Red wins hearts

This school’s alumni network is helping those affected by pandemic, landslides
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Flood in Germany
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Harela Festival
WhatsApp
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
PM Kisan
Ola Electric
Surekha Sikri
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP