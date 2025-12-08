PUNE: Union minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Sunday said that passengers have endured mental harassment and distress due to IndiGo’s ongoing operational crisis, and assured that steps are being taken to fix accountability. Accountability will be fixed for mental harassment faced by IndiGo pax: Murlidhar Mohol

IndiGo has cancelled more than 2,000 flights and delayed many others since Tuesday last week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and exhausted at airports across the country.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up a four-member inquiry panel to determine the reasons behind the disruption, and recommend corrective measures. The regulator has issued show-cause notice to IndiGo chief executive officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers.

Mohol told reporters in Pune, “All passengers have suffered mental distress and have had to face many difficulties. They have had to endure mental harassment because of IndiGo.” He added that action will be taken once the inquiry committee submits its report, and stressed that accountability will be fixed and ‘nobody will be spared’”.

“Certain responsibilities that IndiGo was expected to carry out were not fulfilled, and this is what has led to the present situation. The DGCA has formed an inquiry committee and set up a control room. It has also issued notice to IndiGo. Limits on ticket sales have been imposed on all airlines,” Mohol said. The minister said that instructions have been issued to ensure that all passengers whose flights were cancelled receive refunds.

A day earlier, the Centre imposed upper limits on domestic airfares to curb the sudden surge in ticket prices, last-minute spikes and passenger distress during the holiday season. The civil aviation ministry issued an order capping maximum ticket prices for routes ranging from 500 km to over 1,500 km.

Mohol said that the decision was taken to prevent arbitrary fare hikes by airlines and ensure that air travel remains accessible. “Airlines often cancel flights at the last minute, and during festivals and holidays, ticket prices rise indiscriminately. To prevent financial loss to passengers and ensure that air travel remains accessible, the ministry has decided to impose limits on fares. The maximum fare caps for distances between 500 km and 1,500 km and beyond will help keep travel affordable and reduce passenger uncertainty. Passenger interest and safety remain our top priority, and all necessary measures will be implemented immediately,” he said.