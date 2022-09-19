Accused sets off dog on Pimpri-Chinchwad cops who went to arrest him

An externed criminal set off his dog on the policemen who had gone to arrest him on Saturday. One policeman was bitten, said officials on Sunday.

The incident took place in Wakad area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. According to Wakad police, on September 17, they received information that Ravindra Prakash Ghadge (24) a criminal externed from Pimpri-Chinchwad was in Mhatobanagar, Wakad to sell marijuana. Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the spot. Two others, identified as Sagar Ghadge (27) and Ashok Tupere also tried to escape.

Sagar Ghadge then set off his dog towards the police and constable Sandip Patil suffered a dog bite. Police arrested Ravindra Ghadge, and search of the other two is underway.

Assistant police Inspector S Chavan said, “When we tried to arrest them, one of the accused started resisting and set off his dog on us in which one of our constables was injured. We have registered a case under relevant sections against all accused.”

During this raid, police seized 810 grams of ganja of worth ₹20,250 and mobile phone of ₹ 41,950.

Wakad police have registered a case under sections of 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 ( voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 8(c), 20(b) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

