ACI’s Airport Service Quality ranking: Lohegaon slips to 78th

PUNE The Lohegaon airport in Pune slipped to 78th rank in the Airports Council International’s (ACI) third quarter survey on Airport Service Quality. Last year Lohegaon airport was ranked 60.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2020 it ranked 61st in the fourth quarter after ending 2019 at 74th position.

ACI is ranking airports in the ‘best airport by size’ category and with 5-15 million passengers per annum in the Asia Pacific region.

The survey was conducted on 33 parameters such as ground transportation to and from airport, parking facilities, value for money of parking facilities, availability of baggage carts/trolleys, waiting time in check-in queues/lines, efficiency of check-in staff , courtesy and helpfulness of check-in staff, and waiting time at passport/personal ID inspection.

“Because the airport is small, the ranking might have been affected. Once the new infrastructure is ready, ranking will definitely improve. Airport authority is trying its best to give quality service,” said an aiport official on the request of anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Due to infrastructure there have been a lot of complaints from regular flyers regarding delays in check-ins.

Regular flyer Asmi Patel said, “Lohegaon airport is one of the busiest airports still the Airport Authority of India is not taking major steps for its development. I doubt whether the terminal work will be completed on time.”

“On the airport functions 24X7 ranking will improve,” added an official from Pune airport.

Aviation analyst Dhairyashil Vandekar, former Air India Pune station in-charge said, “Ranking going down is a worry. Airport authorities, airline and airport stakeholders should work together to improve on parameters suggested by ACI.”