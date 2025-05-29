Act against illegal plotting, mining in Yeolewadi, Kondhwa, Katraj areas: Bawankule

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed officials to take action and file cases against illegal plotting and mining works in the Yeolewadi, Katraj and Kondhwa areas. Tilekar had raised the issue of illegal mining and plotting with the minister. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bawankule held a review meeting in Mumbai regarding the issue where MLA Yogesh Tilekar was present.

“The municipal commissioner and district administration should take immediate notice of these illegal works and take action within the next three days and submit a report to me,” he said.

“The administration is just issuing notices. It is not enough to send notice and ask them to pay a fine. It must take stern action; only then such cases will reduce,” he said.

“Many people are engaged in mining and small plotting. As the prices are low, people purchase these illegal plots and are cheated. The administration has done nothing about it,” blamed Tilekar.