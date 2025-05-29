Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Act against illegal plotting, mining in Yeolewadi, Kondhwa, Katraj areas: Bawankule

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2025 08:16 AM IST

राजस्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने illegal plotting और mining के खिलाफ कार्रवाई का निर्देश दिया, तीन दिनों में रिपोर्ट मांगी।

Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday directed officials to take action and file cases against illegal plotting and mining works in the Yeolewadi, Katraj and Kondhwa areas.

Tilekar had raised the issue of illegal mining and plotting with the minister. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Tilekar had raised the issue of illegal mining and plotting with the minister. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Bawankule held a review meeting in Mumbai regarding the issue where MLA Yogesh Tilekar was present.

“The municipal commissioner and district administration should take immediate notice of these illegal works and take action within the next three days and submit a report to me,” he said.

“The administration is just issuing notices. It is not enough to send notice and ask them to pay a fine. It must take stern action; only then such cases will reduce,” he said.

Tilekar had raised the issue of illegal mining and plotting with the minister.

“Many people are engaged in mining and small plotting. As the prices are low, people purchase these illegal plots and are cheated. The administration has done nothing about it,” blamed Tilekar.

News / Cities / Pune / Act against illegal plotting, mining in Yeolewadi, Kondhwa, Katraj areas: Bawankule
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On