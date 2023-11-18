Action against 129 buses in 15 days by Pune RTO

In the last 15 days, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has taken action against 129 private bus- owners and their drivers who were caught charging commuters headed out of town during Diwali exorbitant fares. The Pune RTO had formed special flying squads to take action against private bus owners and operators found charging commuters arbitrary fares during the festive season. While the Pune RTO had put out a WhatsApp number for passengers to complain about private vehicles charging arbitrary fares, 37 passengers registered such complaints in the last 15 days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the information shared by the Pune RTO, the flying squads inspected private tourist buses and other vehicles ferrying passengers during the festive season and found 129 such vehicles guilty of charging the passengers exorbitant fares. The RTO took penal action against these vehicles, and collected ₨861,600 from the operators in fines between November 1 and 16. While the Pune RTO had put out a WhatsApp number for passengers to complain about private vehicles charging arbitrary fares, 37 passengers registered such complaints in the last 15 days. Strict action was taken by the RTO against the concerned bus operators.

Sanjeev Bhor, Pune regional transport officer, said, “A special campaign was undertaken to ensure that private bus operators do not charge passengers going out of town during Diwali arbitrary fares. Accordingly in this campaign, action has been taken against vehicles violating the rules of the Motor Vehicles Act. The campaign will continue from now on for private bus drivers not to charge passengers exorbitant fares.”

Passengers are encouraged to complain about any such issue on the WhatsApp number, 8275330101. They should send details including their name, mobile number, route, bus number, bus type, bus photo and ticket photo.

Kedar Mhargaje, secretary of the Pune District Private Tourist Bus Association, said, “Diwali is the time for us to get a good income and for that, ticket fares are increased, but everything is done as per the rules set by the state government. Still at the last moment, some bus operators charge passengers arbitrary fares which is not right and we support the RTO action.”