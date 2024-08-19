Action against 44 auto drivers in July for refusing rides

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) took action against 49 auto drivers in July for refusing rides to customers. The action comes after the RTO launched a WhatsApp number helpline for the citizens which received 77 complaints, majority of which were related to refusal of rides. The RTO activated the number 8275330101 for citizens to lodge different complaints against auto, cabs and private cabs. (REPRESENTATION PHOTO)

Saleem Mulla, activist, Kondhwa Citizens Forum, said, “RTO needs to take necessary action after thorough investigation of the complaints received. The initiative is addressing issues such as refusal to ply, wrongly parked vehicles, refusal to go by the meter, rigged meters, and carrying more passengers than permissible limits.”

Commuters must provide evidence like photographs of the autorickshaw and its registration number when lodging complaints.

Arohi Patil, a commuter, said, “I had complained to the RTO on helpline that one of the auto driver rejected a ride at Katraj. I furnished the details and submitted the details with evidence and prompt action was taken. It is indeed encouraging initiative by the RTO.”

Complaints received

Refusal of rides : 49

Misbehaviour : 10

Demanding more money than meter : 11

Overcharging : 5

Fast meter : 2

Total complaints : 77