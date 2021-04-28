Home / Cities / Pune News / Action against 571 lockdown violators in the last 23 days
pune news

Action against 571 lockdown violators in the last 23 days

The Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in the last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules
By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON APR 28, 2021 09:29 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in the last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules.

A case has been registered against the violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This year people are following the Covid guidelines as compared to the previous year, Therefore, the police choose not to take strict action. Action is being taken against those who are not following the rules,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Last year, at least 27,000 violators faced action and some were even beaten-up by the police.

The Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in the last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules.

A case has been registered against the violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This year people are following the Covid guidelines as compared to the previous year, Therefore, the police choose not to take strict action. Action is being taken against those who are not following the rules,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Last year, at least 27,000 violators faced action and some were even beaten-up by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP