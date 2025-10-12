Action against Illegal Liquor rises by 30%: Official data

PUNE: Additionally, vehicle seizures increased from 156 in 2024 to 176 in 2025 during the same period. (HT)

The State Excise Department’s crackdown on illegal liquor in Pune has intensified this year, with enforcement actions rising by 30% compared to the same period in 2024, according to official data.

As per figures shared by the Pune division of the State Excise Department, the number of enforcement actions between April and September 2025 stood at 2,975, up from 2,282 cases during the same period in 2024.

Arrests also saw a sharp increase, rising from 2,124 in April–September 2024 to 3,574 in the same period this year, a jump of 1,450 arrests (68%). Additionally, vehicle seizures increased from 156 in 2024 to 176 in 2025 during the same period.

The value of seized goods (muddemal) also saw a notable increase. The total value of seized contraband between April and September 2025 was ₹10.76 crore, compared to ₹7.87 crore during the same months in 2024.

In terms of qualitative cases, which involve the illegal transportation of liquor from Goa to Maharashtra, 10 cases were registered in 2025, compared to three cases in the same period in 2024. Under this category, 24 individuals were arrested this year versus six last year. Authorities seized 12 vehicles and valuables worth ₹2.85 crore in 2025, compared to three vehicles and ₹1.82 crore in 2024. This reflects a 57% increase in the value of materials seized in such cases.

Pune Excise superintendent Atul Kanade said, “We have focused strongly on the strict implementation of rules and regulations, which has resulted in a rise in enforcement across all categories.”

Speaking about the department’s priorities, Kanade added, “Our major focus is on qualitative cases through which we can control the illegal transport of Goa liquor into Maharashtra. For this, we put significant effort into obtaining accurate intelligence to crack down on the illicit trade.”

According to department officials, the Pune excise team identified high-risk zones and strengthened surveillance to monitor the illegal liquor trade more effectively.

Under Sections 68 and 84 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949, related to the operation of illegal drinking establishments, 285 cases were filed in 2025, compared to 160 in 2024, marking a 72% rise. Arrests in this category increased by 189%, with 81 individuals arrested in 2025, up from 28 in 2024. Courts levied ₹9.77 lakh in fines this year, compared to ₹4.16 lakh in 2024.

To mark Mahatma Gandhi Week (October 2–8, 2025), the Pune State Excise Department formed nine special squads to monitor and prevent illegal liquor trade.

During this week-long drive, the department registered 418 cases in 2025, compared to 381 cases during the same period in 2024 (October 2–10). A total of 396 individuals were arrested this year, up from 343 in 2024.

Officials confirmed that continuous raids and special drives are being carried out across both urban and rural areas to curb the production, sale, and transportation of illicit liquor.