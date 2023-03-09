Action taken against 15 hotels in Pune for violating noise pollution norms

Acting on residents’ repeated complaints against certain establishments that play loud music well into the night and disturb the locals’ sleep and the area’s quietude, the social security cell (SSC) of the Pune city police has taken action against 15 such errant pubs, hotels and restaurants in the last three months. According to data shared by the Pune city police, they have taken action against 15 such establishments and seized their music and sound systems collectively worth Rs3,304,800 between November 2022 and January 14 2023. Officials from SSC said that they are planning to take more such actions in future against establishments that continue to flout noise pollution norms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Senior SSC officials said that acting on complaints against particular establishments for playing loud music at night and disturbing the locals, they raided establishments at Kondhawa, Vimantal, Koregaon Park, Bund Garden, Chatushrungi and Yerawada. Action was taken against these establishments under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and Environment Protection Act, 1986. Of the 15 establishments, four are from Koregaon Park while three are from Vimantal. During the raid, the police charged the managers of the errant establishments under the said laws for violating noise pollution norms. In all, four people were arrested, the police said.

Navkar Shah from Koregaon Park area said, “Many restaurants in Koregaon Park become a problem for local residents. Specifically on Saturdays and Sundays, they behave like they have licence to play loud music without caring for the locals. Hence, we have to dial the ‘100’ helpline on a regular basis in order to have them shut the music.”

Surendra Sheikh from Viman Tal area said, “Many times, we have lodged complaints with the police about late night music parties in pubs and restaurants in our area. This is a daily thing for us. We want to know when the police will shut them permanently?”

