Active monsoon pushes rainfall deficit in Maha from 30 % to 3 %

Pune: With the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra active again, rainfall deficiency in the state and its various sub-divisions has been reduced from 30% at the end of June to only 3% at present. There has been incessant rainfall in most parts of the state with Marathwada and Konkan recording above normal rainfall even as Vidarbha and central Maharashtra continue to report below average rainfall.

While there is still 3% rainfall deficiency in the state, it now falls in the normal rainfall category, said officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said that actual rainfall in the state till July 7 stands at 270.1 mm as against the normal of 277.7 mm for the same duration.

On Thursday, the IMD issued a ‘moderate rainfall’ warning for parts of Pune with ‘intermittent intense spells’ on July 8. The ghat areas will receive heavy rainfall on July 8, according to the IMD. Central Maharashtra, which includes Pune district, reported a rainfall deficit of 30% till the end of June, which has now reduced. According to the weather department, the rainfall deficiency in central Maharashtra is 24%. Pune district till July 7 has reported a rainfall deficit of 22%. The rainfall deficiency till the end of June was as high as 60%.

According to IMD, rainfall in the country as a whole is normal with zero per cent departure. Actual rainfall across India is 213 mm whereas normal rainfall is 213.3 mm. “Thursday was also a rainy day for Pune city. Pune is reporting intense spells at times; so far, it has reported moderate rain between 15.5 mm and 64.4 mm in 24 hours. There are chances that rainfall may increase in spread and intensity on July 8. In and around Pune, there has been moderate rain with isolated heavy rain. Even the ghats may experience very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 8,” said Kashyapi. He said that the low pressure over Kutch has moved away even as rainfall continues.

“This may be because the westerly winds from the Arabian sea are strong enough. There is a presence of shear zone which will continue till July 9. And there is also a strong offshore trough over the Arabian sea and off the Maharashtra-Goa coast. One more upper air cyclonic circulation from Odisha is likely to approach Chattisgarh and Vidarbha which is making the monsoon vigorous, and it is likely to peak on July 8. But from July 9, it may marginally reduce and then from July 10 and July 11, the monsoon vigour will be partially subdued,” said Kashyapi. From July 12, rainfall activity is again likely to increase. “On July 13 and 14, the monsoon will be active and vigorous again,” he said.

