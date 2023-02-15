Additional 10 minutes will be given at end of SSC, HSC exams

In a major relief for lakhs of students appearing for the Class 10 and 12 exams of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) this year, the board has clarified that as announced earlier, the question paper will not be distributed 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam in view of cases of cheating and an instance of a question paper having gone viral on social media last year. However, these 10 minutes will now be given at the end of the exam as scheduled for the benefit of students.

A circular issued by Anuradha Oak, secretary, MSBSHSE, stated, “In 2022, there were some instances of cheating and a case of a question paper going viral on social media before the actual paper could start so the practice of distributing the paper 10 minutes before the scheduled time has been discontinued from this year. But for the benefit of students, it has been decided that these 10 minutes will now be given at the end of the exam as scheduled.”

Accordingly, the morning exam sessions will now be held from 11 am to 2.10 pm instead of the earlier 11 am to 2 pm whereas the evening exam sessions will now be held between 3 pm and 6.10 pm instead of the earlier 3 pm and 6 pm. Students will have to report at the examination hall 30 minutes before the scheduled time.

Students have welcomed the board’s decision. Pranjali Bhide, a Class 12 student, said, “Each and every minute is important for us in the board exams and getting 10 additional minutes will certainly help us in the end to review all answers written in the paper.”