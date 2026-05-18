Additional daily Pune-Goa flight announced amid peak summer rush

Responding to increased summer travel demand, pure-play airline FLY91 has introduced an extra daily flight between Pune and Goa on weekdays for the month of May. The flight is an addition to the airline’s existing daily service on the route on weekdays, and has been introduced to cater to the seasonal rise in passenger movement during peak summer travel. The airline already operates double dailies on weekends. The route has witnessed steady demand from leisure travellers, students, families and business passengers during the ongoing holiday season. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

As per the information shared by the airline, the temporary increase in frequency is aimed at providing passengers greater flexibility and convenience while travelling between Pune, one of western India’s important commercial and educational centres, and Goa. The route has witnessed steady demand from leisure travellers, students, families and business passengers during the ongoing holiday season. The enhanced frequency is part of FLY91’s continued focus on offering reliable, trustworthy, safe and convenient regional connectivity across its growing network.

Manoj Vermani, an information technology (IT) professional from Pune who frequently travels to Goa for business and pleasure, said, “During vacations and long weekends, flights between Pune and Goa are usually packed and fares also tend to increase sharply. The additional weekday service will definitely help frequent travellers like me with better availability and more flexible timings.”