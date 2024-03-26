Adhalrao to join NCP at Manchar meet

Former MP and Shiv Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil will join the National Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar faction) on Tuesday in the presence of Ajit Pawar at Manchar. Adhalrao is set to contest Lok Sabha polls from Shirur as Ajit Pawar-led NCP candidate. The NCP had issued the invitation for this programme which would be attended by NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, and Sunil Tatkare. (HT PHOTO)

The NCP has already asked party workers and all six MLAs from this constituency to attend the ceremony on Tuesday at Shivgiri Mangal Karyala located in Ambegaon tehsil. Adhalrao too has confirmed joining the NCP.

Adhalrao started his political career as an NCP member. Later, he joined the Shiv Sena and was elected as an MP in 2004, 2009 and 2014. In the 2019 elections, NCP leader and actor Amol Kolhe defeated him from the Shirur seat.

Commenting on the development, Adhalrao said, “I am the part of Maha Yuti. I will be the candidate of Maha Yuti.”

As Adhalrao will be joining the NCP, now the fight at Shirur will be between two fractions of the NCP.