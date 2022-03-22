Admin calls for a meet to decide on distribution of beds from COEP jumbo facility

PUNE Despite the jumbo hospital at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) ground being shut since March 1, the district administration is yet to take a call on how the machinery would be distributed among all the government authorities in the city.

Set up at the initial cost of ₹75 crore in June 2020, when the city was facing shortage of beds, the jumbo facility at COEP ground, Shivajinagar had 800 beds- 600 oxygenated and 200 ICU beds. The contract for the hospital ended on March 28.

The district administration has now called for a meeting on Monday along with representatives from the three governing authorities- Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural administration; to take a call on how the medical infrastructure would be distributed.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Since the beds and other medical infrastructure needs to be divided among PMC, PCMC and rural administration, the divisional commissioner has called in for a meeting on Monday to decide on this.”

According to a senior official, currently all the beds have been shifted to PMC’s New Baner hospital where all the machinery has been packed until a final decision is made.

The COEP Jumbo facility has been a post of controversy with a high case fatality rate during the second wave while also treating over 3,000 Covid-19 patients from August 2020 until February 2022 when it was finally shut down as it was no longer needed.