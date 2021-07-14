Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

Admin officer arrested for sexual harassment of student

An administrative officer at the Haribhai V Desai College in Pune was arrested for sexual harassment of a Class 12 student on Wednesday
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:13 PM IST
An administrative officer at the Haribhai V Desai College in Pune was arrested for sexual harassment of a Class 12 student on Wednesday. The man was thrashed by the family members of the student and brought to Vishrambaug police station.

The arrested man was identified as Abhijet Pawar (34) working in the administrative department of the college.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a teenager who recorded their conversation and informed her family members. The complainant has passed her Class 12 exams and is awaiting first year admissions, according to the police.

A video of her relatives splashing black liquid across Pawar’s face and torso was shared on social media. A group of men are seen thrashing Pawar while he is soaked in the liquid.

“The incident happened on Wednesday. They are heard talking about her performance and marks. He said she should work on increasing her marks. Then the girl said she plans to become a police officer and then he started speaking in a sexual tone and asked her to take her clothes off,” said Senior police inspector Vijay Tikole of Vishrambaug police station.

The Principal of Desai College was also called to the police station.

A case under Sections 354 and 509 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrambaug police station against Pawar.

