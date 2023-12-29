After allegations of irregularities in TDR, PCMC to review Wakad project

PUNE: Following allegations of irregularities in the transfer of development rights (TDR) for the development of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) depot in Wakad, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Thursday clarified that the project has been sanctioned as per the Urban Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR). Following allegations of irregularities in TDR for the development of PMPML depot in Wakad, PCMC to review project . ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

However, Shekhar Singh, PCMC commissioner, said that the civic body is reviewing all allegations raised over the project and an appropriate decision will be taken at the appropriate time. “Even if there is 1% scope for doubt, we will not go ahead with the project. The aim of the project was to generate a regular income source for the civic body without spending a single paisa,” Singh said.

The PCMC aims to construct a 21-storey commercial building with the highest specification in terms of design and onsite amenities on 2.5 acres of reserved land for the PMPML depot in Wakad. The PCMC plans to lease out the space above the PMPML depot and its office for commercial, grade A office spaces to generate revenue, and an average revenue of ₹5 crore per month is expected.

Singh informed that the project is similar to other projects seen in New York, San Francisco and other western countries. The initial discussion for the project started in November 2022 and following all processes, excavation work at the site started in the first week of October 2023; it would therefore be wrong to say that the project was cleared in one day.

The PCMC commissioner said that as per the UDCPR, municipal corporations have the power to develop reserved land at maximum building capacity and the same provision was followed by them. “Under the Accommodation Reservation Principle (ARP), the civic body can create a particular infrastructure without any cost to the municipal corporation against the TDR given to the private developer. The higher amount of TDR was given to the developer considering the amenities and commercial potential of the site as it is located near the Pune-Mumbai National Highway and Hinjewadi IT Park,” Singh said.

Singh said that DCM and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar have been informed about the project details and that the civic body has been instructed to go ahead with the project only if everything is clear. “We are trying to analyse the objections raised in consultation with the urban development department (UDD). I strongly feel that it is completely fine but if tomorrow we find something is wrong or the overall ecosystem is not ready for such a project, we might take the appropriate decision at the appropriate time” Singh said.

While the project is likely to generate a revenue of ₹60 crore per year for the PCMC, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, had, during the winter session of the assembly, accused the PCMC officials of violating the rules while giving TDR to the builder for the development of the PMPML depot in Wakad. Wadettiwar had alleged that the builder was given a benefit to the tune of ₹681 crore in the transaction. Earlier on Monday, Ajit Pawar, too, had said that there is scope for doubt in the development of the reserved land. Pawar had hinted at an investigation into the allegations of irregularities in the TDR deal for the development of the reserved land in Wakad.