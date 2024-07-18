After civic notice, illegal structure cleared near Puja Khedkar’s family house: Official

Pune: An “illegal” structure near trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s family bungalow at National Housing Society on Baner Road has been cleared, days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) issued them a notice to remove it, an official said on Wednesday. An “illegal” structure near trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s family bungalow on Baner Road has been cleared, days after PMC issued them a notice to remove it. (PTI)

Khedkar’s family might have got the alleged encroachment removed as the deadline set by PMC is not yet over, the official said. The civic officials had on July 13 pasted a notice outside the bungalow asking the IAS officer’s family to clear an “unauthorised” structure measuring 60 feet in length, 3 feet in width and with a height of 2 feet along a footpath adjoining the property.

ALSO READ- Pune cops ask Puja Khedkar for statement on harassment charges against collector

“We had put up the notice at the bungalow asking them (Khedkar’s family) to remove the encroachment. The notice said if the family failed to remove the structure within 10 days, PMC would clear it and recover the expenses from them,” said PMC engineer Makrand Wadekar.

The civic body has not cleared the structure since the deadline is not yet over, the official said. “Probably the family got it removed by employing private workers,” he said.

ALSO READ: Puja Khedkar used fake ration card, address for disability certificate: Report

Puja is in the eye of a storm for allegedly misusing the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota to secure a position in the IAS besides facing allegations of unwarranted conduct during her posting at the Pune collector’s office.

Meanwhile, her parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar remain untraceable, days after the police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing them threatening some persons with a gun following a land dispute in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district.

The Paud police in Pune rural have booked her parents and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

ALSO READ: UPSC writes to Maha govt over IAS trainee’s certificates

The two-minute-long video shows Manorama with a pistol, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people at Dhadwali village, an official had said.

According to the official, the incident concerned a land parcel bought by Dilip, a retired Maharashtra government employee. Locals had claimed the Khedkars had encroached on the land of neighbouring farmers.

The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of Puja, a 2023 batch IAS officer, as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for “necessary action”, officials had said.

The 34-year-old IAS officer came under the spotlight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and unauthorised use of a beacon on her private car emerged. She was subsequently transferred to Washim from Pune.

(With agency inputs)