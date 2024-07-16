UPSC writes to Maha govt over IAS trainee’s certificates

Mumbai/Pune: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has directed the Maharashtra government to examine IAS trainee Puja Khedkar’s caste and disability certificates amid allegations that she used fraudulent means to secure a position in the civil service, even as the probationary officer said the “truth will come out” after she testifies before a central committee formed to probe the case. Puja Khedkar

According to people aware of the matter, in a letter to the state government on July 12, UPSC, which conducts examinations for appointment to the services, also sought papers pertaining to the alleged divorce of Puja’s parents, after the 34-year-old claimed she was not aware of her father’s income before seeking benefits under the OBC quota.

Investigations into Khedkar have revealed that she had sought multiple disability certificates to enter service, one of which was rejected. The junior officer, currently posted at Washim after her transfer from Pune amid allegations of high-handedness, had also tried to mislead the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) about her wealth, claiming she belonged to the non-creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBC) although her father’s declared wealth at ₹40 crore was way above the annual family income limit of ₹8 lakh.

On Monday, the state government initiated a probe against her following a letter from the UPSC dated July 12.

Puja had entered the IAS under the handicapped category, claiming she suffered from visual impairment, locomotor disability and mental illness. Puja had also secured a non-creamy layer certificate from the sub divisional officer of Pathardi in Ahmednagar district in 2022, which she used to secure entry into the civil services under the OBC quota.

While such certificates are issued to OBCs whose annual family income is less than ₹8 lakh, her father Dileep Khedkar had declared assets worth ₹40 crore while contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a VBA candidate from Ahmednagar. Puja claimed that she did not know about her father’s income as he and her mother Manorama had separated in 2003. But her claim is circumspect since the affidavit filed by Dileep Khedkar before the election commission included details of his wife’s assets, indicating they were not divorced.

Puja was first issued a disability certificate for visual impairment by the Ahmednagar district hospital in 2018. Three years later, in 2021, she was issued a mental illness certificate by the same authorities.

Dr Sanjay Ghogare, civil surgeon at the Ahmednagar district hospital, said, “The disability certificates issued to Puja from our offices are original. They were issued after following all necessary procedures.”

He said that Puja has a total cumulative disability of 51% which can be calculated by using the relevant formulae pertaining to both disabilities. Independently, she is 40% visually impaired and 20% mentally ill, he said. He also mentioned the same in a report submitted to the Ahmednagar district collector on Monday.

But in 2022, the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) at Pimpri certified that she suffered from 7% locomotor disability in her “left lower limb”.

As per government rules, candidates seeking jobs under the disability quota should be certified with minimum 40% disability. “She was certified with 7% locomotor disability which does not fulfil the criteria of 40%,” said Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, YCMH.

Puja had also applied for another locomotor disability certificate at the Aundh government hospital, which was rejected because she had already applied for disability certificates at YCMH, said Dr Nagnath Yempalle, civil surgeon at the Aundh government hospital.

District collector of Ahmednagar S Salimath said they had verified all documents related to the IAS officer’s disability certificates, which showed she had cumulative disability of 51%. “Now a detailed report regarding the findings will be submitted to the divisional commissioner,” he said.

A senior officer from the Ahmednagar district administration said five doctors were involved in issuing the two disability certificates to Puja in 2018 and 2021. Among them, two have retired from service while three others are serving in the Ahmednagar district medical department. “The collector has asked the three doctors to submit their say in the matter,” said the officer.

When asked about alleged misuse of disability and non-creamy layer certificates, Puja on Monday said, “I will testify in front of the expert committee and will accept the decision of the committee...I do not have the right to tell you regarding the investigation that is ongoing. Whatever submissions I have will become public later. Our Constitution is based on the principle of ‘innocent until proven guilty’, so proving me guilty by media trial is wrong.”