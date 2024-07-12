20 years later, Maharashtra Bhavan to come up in Navi Mumbai

CIDCO floats ₹121 cr e-tenders following green signal from CM Artist impression of Maharashtra Bhavan in Navi Mumbai (HT PHOTO)

htmetro@hindustantimes.com

Navi Mumbai: In limbo for over 20 years, chief minister Eknath Shinde has finally given the green light to the Maharashtra Bhavan to come up in Vashi, Navi Mumbai. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has called for e-tenders seeking technical and commercial bids for the construction of Maharashtra Bhavan on plot number 12 and 13 at sector 30A of Vashi.

The bhavan, whose Bhoomi puja is expected to be held in August, will showcase the pride and culture of the state and provide accommodation for those coming to Mumbai from various regions of the state. The project has an estimated cost of ₹121 crore and has been given a two-year timeline for completion including the monsoon season. The project had been stuck over the issue of bearing the cost involved.

The 12-storey project, spread over 8,000 sqm, near the Vashi railway station complex, will come up in an area with several state bhavans. It will have 161 rooms, including 11 dormitory rooms, 72 double bedrooms, a guest house, an auditorium and other amenities.

“The Bhavan will have a plethora of amenities and state-of-the-art facilities. There will be a grand reception hall, guest rooms, seminar rooms, conference halls, exclusive restaurants, and office spaces,” said a CIDCO official. “Additionally, ample parking facilities will cater to all these amenities.”

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, who had been following up on the project for the past 10 years, said, the Maharashtra Bhavan will help people from Raigad, Konkan, Vidarbha, western Maharashtra and other areas coming for competitive exams, job interviews or other work. They will have a place to stay since most cannot afford the expensive hotels in the region with easy access to transportation through the railway station and highway right next to it.

“It was unfortunate that there are Bhavans of various states in Vashi but not one of our own despite lands being reserved. This project will boost artisans of the state who will be able to present their handicrafts. The women’s self-help groups, and PAPs, will get opportunities. It will also provide authentic Maharashtrian cuisine,” said Mhatre. “Ministers and officials will be able to stay in the Bhavan, and people will be able to house their guests here along with weddings.”