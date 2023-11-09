After clashes, SPPU restrictions leave students, visitors unhappy

PUNE Following clashes between the members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI) inside the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus last week, the university administration has imposed strictures on organising any kind of activity within the campus. Neither the students nor those who come to the university for morning and evening walks have taken kindly to the decision.

Police bandobast at SPPU, on Wednesday. Following clashes between two student unions on campus, the varsity has imposed restrictions that are opposed by students and visitors. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)

Last week, an altercation between the members of the two student unions followed by offensive graffiti targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the walls of the university hostel led to tension on the campus. Subsequently, the Pune police implemented section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) inside the SPPU premises from Wednesday till November 21. As such, more than two persons coming together on the university campus is prohibited. However, the order will not be applicable to students, teachers, employees, police officers and employees, and security officers.

SPPU registrar Prafull Pawar issued a circular earlier this week stating, “All concerned organisations, visitors and citizens are informed that membership registration, various campaigns, agitations, programmes and activities will not be allowed by the university administration against the backdrop of the law-and-order situation currently created in the SPPU premises. If any member registration, campaign, agitation, programme or activity in the locality/premises is carried out without the prior permission of the police administration and the university administration, legal action will be taken against those concerned.”

After the police clamped section 144 of the CrPC inside the university premises, Pawar also submitted a letter to the Chatuhshrungi police regarding the situation in the university. In the letter, Pawar informed the police that students of SPPU need a peaceful and harmonious environment. “However, for the past few days, individuals and organisations outside the university have held protests, agitations and demonstrations in the university without taking the permission of the university or the police. Also, by organising various salutations near the statues of prominent personalities in the premises of the university, they tried to disrupt the academic atmosphere by inviting outsiders and making speeches and announcements. Due to this, it is observed that the academic work in the university is disrupted and it turns into fights and clashes,” the letter stated.

Meanwhile, the restrictions have not gone down well with the student unions. “Just due to some clashes that occurred between two student organisations, why are all other student unions being made to suffer? We take regular activities for students in the university campus and now, if we are banned from doing so, it is not right,” said a member of a student organisation.

Neither have those who visit the varsity for walks taken kindly to the restrictions. Shruti Kalantri, who comes to the university for walks, said, “I daily come for an evening walk at the university as the atmosphere is calm. But now our group is not being allowed to enter the campus for a walk. Why are we being punished for someone else’s mistake?” Kalantri said.

As per the orders issued by the joint commissioner of police, Sandeep Karnik, people other than students are prohibited from entering or gathering at the university. Also, noise is prohibited inside the campus and it is prohibited to write content or paste printed content that can incite controversy between any two groups in the university. The order will be applicable till November 21.

