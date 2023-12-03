After CM’s intervention, officials visit Indrayani river site; promise stern action

After Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s intervention, officials from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) swung into action and visited the Indrayani river site on Saturday to find the source of pollution.

The pollution issue has been frequent despite the river, which holds immense religious significance and flows through pilgrimage centres like Dehu and Alandi. (HT FILE PHOTO)

During inspection, it was found untreated toxic waste and chemicals released by industries are the prime reason behind the pollution.

The issue has been frequent despite the river, which holds immense religious significance and flows through pilgrimage centres like Dehu and Alandi.

Ahead of the Kartiki Yatra, unhappy with the condition of the river, Akshay Maharaj Bhosale, state president of Shivsena Dharmaveer Spiritual Sena, brought this to the notice of Shinde on Friday (December 1).

Following this Shinde gave instructions to the principal secretary of the environment department Pravin Darade to look into the issue.

Ravi Andhale, regional officer, MPCB, informed following the directions of Darade, principal secretary of environment department along with PCMC officials visited the site to identify the source of pollution.

“Closure notice was issued to one industrial unit operating in Kudalwadi area. Multiple other industries are identified in Kudalwadi and Jadhavwadi are operating illegally. As they are functioning illegally we have asked our senior officer to guide us to take action against such units,” he said.

Bhosale, said, “The untreated sewage water, chemicals and toxic waste released from industries is the prime reason behind the pollution. “

Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the environment department at PCMC, said, “Prima facie we have found few industries in Jadhavwadi and Kudalwadi are releasing toxic effluent inside the Indrayani river. The recent foam in the river was due to water released from the dam ahead of Kartiki yatra.”

“The Indrayani river flows from Lonavla and later enters the PCMC area. Apart from the PCMC area, the river is getting polluted by untreated sewage and toxic industrial water released in Talegaon municipal corporation, Dehu Nagar Panchayat and Chakan area,” he said.

“We are taking measures to ensure that the river is not getting polluted in our jurisdiction. The action will be taken against the Industrial units in Kudalwadi and soon a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will be functional in Jadhavwadi area that will treat the sewage water released in the Indrayani river from this area,” said Kulkarni.

