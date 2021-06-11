Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After crossing Mutha riverbed, Metro TBMs reach Kasba peth station
pune news

After crossing Mutha riverbed, Metro TBMs reach Kasba peth station

After completing underground tunnelling work beneath the Mutha riverbed, the Tunnel Boring machines (TBM) have now reached near the Kasba peth underground station
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:15 PM IST
HT Image

According to Maha Metro Director (works) Atul Gadgil, one of the TBM will reach Kasba peth underground station within a week.

“The tunnelling works below the Mutha river had been completed. The tunnels are 13 meters below the riverbed. It is the lowest point of the underground metro. Now within a week, the TBM would reach at Kasba peth underground station,” he said.

The station falls on the Swargate-Chinchwad line.

This is the first underground tunnel below the riverbed in Pune city and third in the country. The Kolkata and Mumbai cities metro is crossing the riverbed. Pune is the third city with an underground metro crossing the riverbed.

Meanwhile, work has been expedited at Mandai metro station. As the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) vacated all the land near Mandai and given the clear plot for Metro, it is helping to speed up the underground metro work near Mandai station.

Gadgil said, “It is positive that metro got the clear land near Mandai station. It is a critical junction and located in a crowded area. As the encroachments got removed, it is helping to speed up the work.

