After cylinder explosions at Katraj, FDO orders stock check of 118 agencies in Pune

PUNE A day after 20 LPG cylinders exploded during a fire incident in Katraj, the Foodgrain Distribution Office (FDO) under Pune District Collectorate has ordered stock checking of 118 LPG distribution agencies.

According to FDO official Sagar Dhole, orders have been issued to find out the reserve and sold stock of all the agencies under their jurisdiction. “The incident which took place on Tuesday is a crime and we want to find out the source, from which the accused persons obtained the cylinders. Currently, we have ordered checking of records of the reserved and distributed cylinder stocks by our zonal officers and inspectors,” Dhole said.

The FDO office further said that action under Essential Commodities Act 1955, section 3 and 7 would be taken against the violators. “Only authorised companies are tasked with the mandate of refilling, which is to be done as per the highest safety norms, as there are a number of technicalities involved. In the Katraj incident, the explosion happened due to violation of safety norms and strict action has been mooted,” said Dhole.

At least 20 cylinders containing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) exploded after a fire that started in a unit in Katraj, in which the gas was illegally being refilled from larger to smaller cylinders. Following the incident, Police officials lodged a case against the godown owner Sagar Sandip Patil (26) and three others under IPC sections 285, 308, 435, 436, 336, 34 and Essential Commodities Act , section 3 and 7 at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. Patil was later arrested and has been remanded in police custody.

The FIR against Patil stated. “The accused came together and illegally stockpiled the LPG gas cylinder wherein the lives of their neighbours was threatened due to the illegal refilling work done by transferring LPG gas from the large cylinders to smaller ones weighing between 2 to 4 kg. Due to their carelessness and negligence, fire broke into the godown and 20 cylinder explosions took place which could have claimed lives, as a dangerous situation on ground was created. Two four-wheelers were gutted and due to loud sounds from the explosion, the window panes of several houses in the adjoining areas have been shattered and broken.”

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the trade of filling LPG from big cylinders to small cylinders is dangerous and may lead to explosions and fire accidents. The small cylinders which are illegal and are locally made are also dangerous.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order states that under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the unauthorised possession, supply and consumption of LPG, as well as unauthorised storage and transport of LPG is banned. There is also a ban on sale or distribution of LPG cylinders below or in excess of the standard weight.As per rules, stocking of cylinders is allowed only at authorised sheds or godowns having necessary safety measures and security arrangements.