After heckling on campus, BJP Yuva Morcha vandalise Lalit Kala Kendra

PUNE A day after a controversial play based on “Ramleela” staged at Lalit Kala Kedra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha members allegedly vandalised property and threw black ink at the centre’s walls on Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Saturday, according to students who were present at the varsity premises. A day after a controversial play based on “Ramleela” staged at Lalit Kala Kedra, BJP Yuva Morcha members allegedly vandalised property and threw black ink at the centre’s walls on Saturday. Members of right-wing group approached SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi (second from left) requesting him to take action against people over the objectionable play. (HT)

In the evening, over 500 right wing activists of various organisations gathered at the varsity campus and approached SPPU vice-chancellor Suresh Gosavi requesting him to take action against people over the objectionable play

Later, a group of BJP Yuva Morcha barged into the cultural centre and allegedly vandalised property chanting “Jai Shree Ram” slogans.

Students affiliated to the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) claimed that the vandalism took place in front of the police force.

Krushna Sathe, secretary, NSUI said, “Police personnel remained mute spectators.”

Kuldeep Ambekar of Students Helping Hands said that for the first time in SPPU’s history is a professor arrested by the police for holding activities mentioned in the curriculum.

Earlier in the day, a professor and five students of SPPU’s Lalit Kala Kendra were arrested for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by staging a play based on “Ramleela” that reportedly had controversial scenes and dialogues.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) Jitendra Awhad tweeted, “ABVP members beating students and professors during the rehearsal of a play related to folk art at the Fine Arts Centre of SPPU is disgusting. Without taking any action against the goons, police arrested the professor and students and imposed various oppressive clauses against them.”

The protest march planned by student groups on Saturday against the arrest has been postponed to Monday, according to students.