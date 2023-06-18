After last year’s blame game, CP sends SOP to PMC for mitigating monsoon in Pune

PUNE: Taking note of the inconvenience that citizens had to face last monsoon owing to road digging, chamber blockages and frequent flooding, the Pune police have sent a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) document as part of a larger disaster management plan to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The SOP, signed by Pune police commissioner Retesh Kumarr, has been sent to PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar and contains finer details which the PMC must look into as part of flood management to ensure that the citizens are not inconvenienced this monsoon.

The SOP highlights the need for the PMC to review its monsoon-related activities such as cleaning of nullahs, maintaining drainage chambers etc. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amol Zende said, “The proposal running into 70 pages contains minute details of steps that the PMC needs to take to make the city safe during the monsoon. The data was prepared and inputs were given entirely by the Special Branch (SB), which is the key intelligence gathering wing of the city police. The document aims at making the city safe for Punekars and at making the PMC accountable for issues related to traffic, flood management and civic amenities.”

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar during an earlier meeting had pointed out several steps that need to be taken by the civic body to mitigate the flood-like situation in the city. Vikram Kumar had also pointed out the lacunae in various civic works. The SOP is a written document in which police commissioner Retesh Kumarr has pointed out what needs to be done as well as the solutions so that citizens can remain safe and secure during the monsoon.

Last year, the Pune traffic police had faced criticism for their failure to effectively regulate the traffic while citizens had condemned the PMC for waterlogging and potholes on roads. In the wake of the criticism, both agencies had shifted the blame onto the Maharashtra Metro Railway Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), holding the latter responsible for barricades and incomplete work. Taking note of the same, the Pune police have taken proactive steps and provided a list of precautionary measures to the PMC to avoid traffic congestion during the monsoon, including addressing concerns regarding the Maha Metro work.

The SOP highlights the need for the PMC to review its monsoon-related activities such as identifying the areas prone to waterlogging, maintaining drainage chambers, repairing potholes, reinstating dug-up roads, arranging parking spaces, clearing roadside encroachments to prevent traffic congestion, removing metro barricades, and clearing debris from the metro projects. The SOP also suggests organising a joint meeting with police officials and PMC representatives.

Sahebrao Dhange, superintendent engineer of the PMC road department, said, “We have received the SOP. Many of the mentioned tasks have already been completed, including pothole repairs, pre-monsoon work, and sending letters to the Maha Metro regarding debris- and barricade- removal. We will now forward a letter to the Pune Metropolitan Region Authority (PMRDA) to address debris- and barricade- removal to facilitate rainwater discharge on Pune University Road. Based on last year’s monsoon experience, we have taken all necessary precautions to minimise the inconvenience to citizens.”

A senior PMC official said, “The tasks mentioned in the SOP have already been addressed. However, it is challenging to completely avoid waterlogging and traffic issues during heavy rainfall or flash flood situations. All agencies, including the police, PMC, and Maha Metro should work together to minimise the inconvenience to citizens during the monsoon instead of passing the buck.”

Hemant Sonawane, public relations officer, Maha Metro, said, “We have completed all the required work, including debris- and barricade- removal.”