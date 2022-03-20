Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / After PCMC, PMC, administrator to take over ZP
pune news

After PCMC, PMC, administrator to take over ZP

After Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune rural administration or Zilla Parishad will now come under the state government as the current tenure of the elected members came to end on Sunday
After PMC and PCMC, Pune Zilla Parishad will now come under the state government as the current tenure of the elected members came to end on Sunday. (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 08:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

After Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune rural administration or Zilla Parishad will now come under the state government as the current tenure of the elected members came to end on Sunday.

The elections have been postponed due to the delimitation of block boundaries, Covid19 pandemic and also the political turmoil over the OBC issue.

The tenure of 75 Zilla Parishad members and the 150 panchayat samiti members came to an end on Sunday and now the administrator would take up on the ZP’s functioning.

Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad said, “Starting from Sunday, the administration would be in charge of policy decisions as the ZP, like the civic bodies and the local governing authorities, would come under the state government. The tenure of the elected members ended on Sunday and now the state government would be in charge of the policy decisions.”

Along with the Pune Zilla Parishad, 22 other Zilla Parishads would also come under the administrator as the tenure for ZP members across the state has ended.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP