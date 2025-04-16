Menu Explore
After RMC plants, MPCB steps up action against automotive industry over water pollution

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Apr 16, 2025 08:00 AM IST

MPCB escalates action against automotive firms in Pune for air pollution, issuing over five notices and targeting water pollution violations as well.

After taking action against ready mix concrete (RMC) plants for violating air pollution norms, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has now stepped up action against the automotive sector with at least five notices issued to automotive- manufacturing and servicing companies in Pune district within the span of a week.

The MPCB has issued notices to more than five companies – two located in Maval tehsil; and one each at Talegaon Dabhade, Warje, and Gultekdi – which provide vehicle repair services and are involved in the distribution of spare parts. (HT)
After repeated complaints about air pollution across the city and after observing higher levels of particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5mm (PM2.5) in the atmosphere, the MPCB recently launched a special drive against RMC plants in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. As part of this drive, the board issued closure notices to 11 plants and show cause notices to 17 plants in these cities.

And now, the MPCB has stepped up action against companies in the automotive sector. The MPCB has issued notices to more than five companies – two located in Maval tehsil; and one each at Talegaon Dabhade, Warje, and Gultekdi – which provide vehicle repair services and are involved in the distribution of spare parts.

Apart from the action against air pollution, the MPCB has also issued notices to companies causing water pollution. Many units have been asked to set up sewage treatment plants (STPs) as they do not have facilities to treat the effluent. They have been instructed not to release untreated effluent into rivers, lakes and other water bodies in the vicinity. At least two units have been instructed to submit a bank guarantee of 50,000 each along with an ‘action taken’ report.

J S Salunkhe, regional officer, MPCB, said, “The action was taken as per the provisions under section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and under section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981. We have issued notices to those operating the unit/s without consent. Each company has been issued a deadline for submission of the ‘action taken’ report.”

