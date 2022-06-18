After SSC results, students in Pune now gear up for Class 11 admissions

PUNE With the Maharashtra state board declaring Class 10 results on Friday, students are now gearing up for the centralised admission process for Class 11. The forms were out on May 30.

Officials from the education department noted that after declaration of Class 10 results, students can fill out part 2 of the form wherein they can opt for colleges of their choice and also set the order of preference of colleges.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said that parents and students should visit guidance centres and check only the official website of the education department for updates.

“Class 11 admissions have a centralised admission process. Parents and students should check pre-Covid cut-offs from the streams and colleges of their choices. Because last year, the cut-offs were very different. Also, students should check the aided and unaided sections of colleges of their choice before filling out the forms as college fees differ for them. Sometimes, parents and students get confused and later they realise that they have sought admission in unaided courses,” said Zunjarrao. Some colleges have different subjects and so, students must be careful while choosing these subjects, he said.

“Students get disappointed later if they don’t get the subject of their choice. This should be checked. Also, junior colleges should be checked for an in-house quota. Many parents and students ignore that in the beginning. But students should enquire about the same in their schools so that they can make a better choice,” said Zunjarrao.