After two student deaths, FTII takes steps by holding counselling sessions

Following the deaths of two students at its campus in a span of 30 days, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) has initiated a process to engage counsellors at the campus to interact with students facing any problems and creating awareness about issues.

Earlier on September 1, a student of acting batch was found dead in her hostel room on FTII campus. This was the second such incident after a 2017 batch student of direction course was found dead in his hostel room on August 7. In both cases, police suspect suicides, based on the preliminary probe.

According to FTII registrar Sayyid Rabeehashmi, the institute has already held three sessions of counselling in the past two weeks and yet another has been organised on Sunday.

“We have held three sessions within two weeks wherein all the students were asked to attend it though it was not mandatory. Also, one female psychiatrist has been made available for 24 hours for students if they are facing any kind of issues. She has counselled a few groups of students and another session will be held on Sunday,” said Rabeehashmi.

The FTII which already has two doctors and a psychiatrist on panel, got on board another psychologist who is now holding group therapy sessions and even meeting some students individually. “We have realised that some students have issues to discuss and hence we have added another psychologist to our already stationed two doctors and a psychiatrist on campus,” said Rabeehashmi

Beside counsellors, FTII faculty also held several rounds of discussions with students in the past few days to create awareness about mental issues dispel pressure, if there is any.

Ajinkya , a student of FTII, direction while speaking about the September 1 incident involving a female student of film acting course and native of Uttarakhand found dead at her hostel room, said, “The two incidents have shocked many on the campus. She was my good friend and it is difficult to talk about it. In fact it is depressing and very difficult to state what has happened. The faculty met with us to talk but we are all sad.”

Senior Police Inspector from Deccan police station Murlidhar Karpe said, “The police officials are still investigating the two cases.”