After Wagholi incident, PMC orders structural audit of all hoardings within city limits

After unseasonal rain and gusty winds forced a hoarding to collapse in Wagholi, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has ordered a structural audit of all hoardings within the city limits. Within the PMC limits, which includes the 34 merged villages, there are 2,418 authorised hoardings. (HT PHOTO)

While addressing the media on Monday, additional commissioner Prithviraj B P said, “We have directed all hoarding agencies to carry out structural audits. We have been instructed to take strict measures against those who fail to conduct the necessary audits and submit a structural stability certificate.”

Within the PMC limits, which includes the 34 merged villages, there are 2,418 authorised hoardings. The PMC issues hoarding licenses for three years. The PMC has made provision to carry out structural audits of hoardings and submit reports every year.

While the recent incident in Wagholi fortunately did not result in any loss of life, it prompted the PMC sky sign licensing department to act swiftly. The department has mandated a structural audit for all permitted hoardings, particularly focusing on those deemed hazardous or causing traffic obstructions.

While hoarding professionals are required to submit reports ensuring the safety of official hoardings, there has been no follow-up to verify the actual safety of these hoardings. Therefore, additional commissioner Prithviraj B P will personally inspect some hoardings and submit a detailed report.

Moving forward, hoardings permitted by the PMC will have to undergo an annual structural audit, replacing the previous biennial audits conducted by the corporation.

Annual structural audits mandatory for hoardings

Two years ago, a tragic incident occurred when an advertisement hoarding collapsed at Shaheer Amar Sheikh Chowk in Mangalwar Peth, claiming four lives. The event raised concerns about the safety of hoardings in the city. It came to light that many hoardings had been standing for years while posing a real and present danger to the public.

In response to the accident, the municipal administration took action by implementing various safety measures. Among these measures, the height of hoardings was reduced from the ground level. Additionally, the administration decided to conduct structural audits of hoardings to ensure their safety.

As a result, it is now mandatory for hoardings in Pune to undergo a structural audit every year. This requirement aims to prevent such accidents and ensures the safety of residents and visitors alike.