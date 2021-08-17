Against MVA’s stand, PMC approves offline JICA tendering process

PUNE: The BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday approved to float the tender for the river rejuvenation project, funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), offline. The Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government had suggested global tendering online as a cost-saving measure.

While the Centre will provide ₹1,000 crore for the project, the estimated cost of the plan has touched ₹1,700 crore and PMC has to bear the remaining expenditure.

The opposition parties have criticised BJP’s decision.

Congress leader Aba Bagul said, “The Centre that promotes transparency and ‘Digital India’ has given nod to PMC to float tender offline. It even agreed to purchase machinery running on old technology for sewage treatment. We asked the BJP to go for online tendering as it will save money because PMC has to cover the additional cost.”

PMC had to cancel the previous tendering process as bidders quoted inflated cost. Meanwhile, a civic official on condition of anonymity, said that as JICA is funding the project, it is mandatory to hire their technology.”