Agency raided in Pune for duping aspirants, one held

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) raided firm “My College Khoj” at Vimannagar area and arrested an individual for duping aspirants under the guise of facilitating employment opportunities abroad. Amitkumar, Pratibha Bhati and Sourabh Zha are at large, said police. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the officials, the fake job consulting company has allegedly swindled job seekers out of a substantial sum, amounting to ₹5 lakh. The arrested individual, identified as Sourabh Manoj Zha, was apprehended on charges of running the scheme that involved false promises of securing lucrative job opportunities abroad.

His accomplices identified as Amitkumar, Pratibha Bhati and Sourabh Zha are at large.

As per the complaint filed by Shruti Kanduwala, she completed her BMS and approached the firm through social media for seeking further education opportunity in Italy. She paid ₹2 lakh in various instances and filed the complaint when the accused did not help her get admission.