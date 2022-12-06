Agniveer rally for recruitment of Women Military Police begins in Pune

The recruitment rally in Pune for selection of Agniveer General Duty for Women Military Police began at Bombay Engineering Group and Centre, Khadki on Tuesday. The rally which is being held for women Agniveer applicants from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Daman, will conclude on December 11.

A press statement from the,Southern Command PRO office said, “The aspirants will be screened over the next few days and will undergo the selection in three phases- physical, medical and common entrance exam (written exam), said officials. Only those candidates who are found physically and medically fit will undergo the written test. The management of such a large number of candidates requires detailed planning and meticulous execution on ground. Towards this end, the state and district administration have greatly assisted in making available the required infrastructure, equipment and personnel for the successful conduct of the rally.”

In June this year, the Ministry of Defence announced its new Agnipath initiative for the recruitment of soldiers across the three services.While the initial appointment is for four years, of the total annual recruits, around 25 per cent of each batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed forces and would be required to serve an engagement period of 15 years.