Agriculture College STP stalled over land acquisition

Except for one, work on all other proposed Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) across the city has commenced in all locations. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is building these STPs as part of the River Rejuvenation Project.

The civic body received ₹990 crores in funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the River Rejuvenation project.

Under this plan, the PMC is installing STPs to collect sewage from the city that gets mixed in the river.

Confirming the development, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar said the land acquisition process is delaying the proposed STP at the Mahatma Phule Agriculture College in Shivajinagar.

‘The work of the STPs at Vitthalwadi, Naidu Hospital, Bhairoba Nullah, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Narveer Tanajiwadi, Bopodi, Baner, and Kothrud has begun,’ Kumar said.

Commenting about the land acquisition meeting, he said, “The PMC is struggling to obtain land for STP at the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar. The civic body will need one acre of land for this, but the college authorities are unwilling to hand it over. There was a meeting for this recently in Mumbai, but the issue was not resolved.”

