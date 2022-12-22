Ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Lonavla police issue guidelines

The Lonavla police on Wednesday conducted a meeting with owners and care takers of camping sites to set guidelines for Christmas and New Year parties or gatherings.

Due to the previous drowning incidents in private villas, the police have asked property owners to strictly follow guidelines. At least 70 owners and caretakers attended the meeting on Wednesday.

According to officials, music will be permissible till 10 pm on normal days, on December 31, this time liming will be extended till midnight. Owners must maintain guest records and employee security at the property. Metal detector facilities must be available at camp sites and required permission to rent the property must be taken.

Satya Sai Karthik, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division said, “We conducted a meeting with those involved in camping activities and other businesses along Pavana dam and issued strict guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents during the festive season.”

“As of now we have not received any guidelines from the state government related to the new Covid-19 variant that has caused a surge in cases in China,” added Karthik.

The police officials have also asked owners to ensure that campers do not enter the dam water. They also have to submit a character certificate of all their employees to the police station and ensure CCTV cameras are working.