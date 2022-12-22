Home / Cities / Pune News / Ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Lonavla police issue guidelines

Ahead of Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Lonavla police issue guidelines

pune news
Updated on Dec 22, 2022 05:09 PM IST

The Lonavla police on Wednesday conducted a meeting with owners and care takers of camping sites to set guidelines for Christmas and New Year parties or gatherings

Due to the previous drowning incidents in private villas, the police have asked property owners to strictly follow guidelines. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Due to the previous drowning incidents in private villas, the police have asked property owners to strictly follow guidelines. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Lonavla police on Wednesday conducted a meeting with owners and care takers of camping sites to set guidelines for Christmas and New Year parties or gatherings.

Due to the previous drowning incidents in private villas, the police have asked property owners to strictly follow guidelines. At least 70 owners and caretakers attended the meeting on Wednesday.

According to officials, music will be permissible till 10 pm on normal days, on December 31, this time liming will be extended till midnight. Owners must maintain guest records and employee security at the property. Metal detector facilities must be available at camp sites and required permission to rent the property must be taken.

Satya Sai Karthik, deputy superintendent of police, Lonavla division said, “We conducted a meeting with those involved in camping activities and other businesses along Pavana dam and issued strict guidelines to avoid any untoward incidents during the festive season.”

“As of now we have not received any guidelines from the state government related to the new Covid-19 variant that has caused a surge in cases in China,” added Karthik.

The police officials have also asked owners to ensure that campers do not enter the dam water. They also have to submit a character certificate of all their employees to the police station and ensure CCTV cameras are working.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out