Ahead of Pune bypolls, car with 43 lakh unaccounted cash seized

Published on Feb 11, 2023 11:17 PM IST

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday seized a car containing over ₹43 lakh unaccounted cash ahead of the Chinchwad assembly bypoll, said authorities

Static surveillance teams have been deployed at every nook and corner of Pimpri-Chinchwad ahead of bypolls. (HT PHOTO)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

The Pimpri Chinchwad police on Friday seized a car containing over 43 lakh unaccounted cash ahead of the Chinchwad assembly bypoll, said authorities.

As per information, considering the significance of the event, static surveillance teams have been deployed at every nook and corner of Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Friday morning, one of the surveillance teams intercepted a car at Dalvi Nagar, and after a detailed inspection, the patrolling team found cash of 43 lakh in the car.

Further investigation revealed that the concerned man worked at a medical laboratory and was carrying money to deposit in a bank. However, the police stated that they are investigating the actual source of cash as well as the location of cash delivery.

The Chinchwad byelection, scheduled for February 26, has been necessitated due to the death of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Jagtap. The counting for the same will take place on March 2.

Previously, the byelection was scheduled for February 27. However, the election commission rescheduled the voting schedule in response to a request from the district election officer because school and college campuses will be closed on February 27 for Higher Secondary School (HSC) and graduation exams.

