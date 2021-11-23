Ahmednagar civic hospital fire death toll rises to 14

PUNE The death toll in the Ahmednagar civic hospital fire has now reached 14 after two more deaths of victims from the fire were reported on November 19 and 22, respectively.

In the incident which occurred on November 6, 11 elderly people who were being treated for Covid-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) that caught fire, died in the tragedy. One more death then occurred on November 17.

“The patients who died on November 19 and on Monday were in a serious condition ever since the fire incident happened. We shifted them for treatment, but they could not survive,” said Dr BK Ramteke, civil surgeon, Ahmednagar.

Rambabai Vidhate, who was 70-years old, died on Monday, and Godabai Sasane, who died on November 19, was also 70-years old.

However, the hospital authority did not provide information on how many other patient are still serious.

A total of 21 elderly people were there in the ward when the incident happened.

“We cannot confirm the condition of the other remaining patients right now,” said another doctor from Ahmednagar on the request of anonymity.