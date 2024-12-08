Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AI cameras installed at 52 locations on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 09, 2024 05:14 AM IST

In addition to speed monitoring, AI-based cameras also track violations such as failing to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, and not maintaining proper lane discipline

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)- based cameras at 52 locations as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). These advanced cameras utilize radar technology to monitor vehicle speed, and violators are issued electronic challans.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office announced on Friday that they have implemented an ITMS system to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management on the busy route. (HT PHOTO)
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office announced on Friday that they have implemented an ITMS system to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management on the busy route. (HT PHOTO)

In addition to speed monitoring, AI-based cameras also track violations such as failing to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, and not maintaining proper lane discipline.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office announced on Friday that they have implemented an ITMS system to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management on the busy route.

According to regulations, light motor vehicles (cars) in the ghats (mountain areas) have a speed limit of 60 km/h, while all other vehicles must adhere to a limit of 40 km/h. Outside the ghats, light motor vehicles are permitted to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h, while all other vehicles are restricted to 80 km/h.

According to the officials, all the cameras and toll booths will soon be equipped with automatic number plate recognition, which will enable the police to issue e-challans.

Rahul Jadhav, deputy regional transport officer, said, “All vehicle owners to strictly follow traffic rules and ensure adherence to the prescribed speed limits.” He emphasized that responsible driving is crucial to maintaining road safety and preventing accidents.

The system will modernise traffic management and enhance road safety on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, where the average traffic on weekdays and weekends hovers around 40,000 and 60,000 vehicles, respectively.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On