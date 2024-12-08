AI cameras installed at 52 locations on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The Pune-Mumbai Expressway has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)- based cameras at 52 locations as part of the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS). These advanced cameras utilize radar technology to monitor vehicle speed, and violators are issued electronic challans. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Regional Transport Office announced on Friday that they have implemented an ITMS system to enhance road safety and streamline traffic management on the busy route. (HT PHOTO)

In addition to speed monitoring, AI-based cameras also track violations such as failing to wear seat belts, using mobile phones while driving, and not maintaining proper lane discipline.

According to regulations, light motor vehicles (cars) in the ghats (mountain areas) have a speed limit of 60 km/h, while all other vehicles must adhere to a limit of 40 km/h. Outside the ghats, light motor vehicles are permitted to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h, while all other vehicles are restricted to 80 km/h.

According to the officials, all the cameras and toll booths will soon be equipped with automatic number plate recognition, which will enable the police to issue e-challans.

Rahul Jadhav, deputy regional transport officer, said, “All vehicle owners to strictly follow traffic rules and ensure adherence to the prescribed speed limits.” He emphasized that responsible driving is crucial to maintaining road safety and preventing accidents.

The system will modernise traffic management and enhance road safety on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, where the average traffic on weekdays and weekends hovers around 40,000 and 60,000 vehicles, respectively.