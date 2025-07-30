AI cameras nab over 3,000 traffic violators on FC Road in 2 months

The AI-powered traffic surveillance system installed on Fergusson College (FC) Road has detected more than 3,000 traffic violations in the past two months, according to Pune city traffic police. The majority of these included double parking (1,284 cases) and parking in no-parking zones (1,279 cases). (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The system, introduced as part of a 90-day pilot project on May 28, has identified a total of 3,178 violations as of July 28. The majority of these included double parking (1,284 cases) and parking in no-parking zones (1,279 cases). Additionally, 617 instances of wrong-side driving were recorded, while 32 motorists were penalised for riding triple-seat. Eight drivers were caught using mobile phones while operating their vehicles.

“In a span of two months (62 days), a total of 3,178 violations have been recorded by the AI-powered cameras on FC Road. This is an experimental project running for 90 days. After the trial period, we will review the findings and determine future steps,” said a traffic department official

The AI-enabled camera network aims to improve traffic discipline and ease congestion along FC Road, one of Pune’s busiest academic and commercial corridors. Officials said the initiative is part of a broader smart traffic management system being gradually implemented across the city.

The system automatically detects violations such as illegal parking, double parking, wrong-side driving, and unauthorised halts. It uses AI-integrated cameras to monitor real-time CCTV footage, generate instant alerts, and issue e-challans without the need for manual intervention.

The pilot project is being implemented in collaboration with Sensei AI under the leadership of police commissioner Amitesh Kumar. It marks Pune’s first trial of an AI-based traffic monitoring system, designed to enhance road safety and streamline enforcement.

Authorities believe the technology will reduce the need for physical patrolling, increase operational efficiency, and foster greater adherence to traffic rules among motorists.