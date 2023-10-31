AI-based digital interface to help SPPU’s PhD students

In a bid to reduce the manual work timeframe in the PhD scholars’ admission process, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now decided to implement an AI-based digital interface system in the university administration work.

This new system has been proposed and will be implemented within the next two months.

“When a student enrols in a PhD research programme at a university, he or she must complete several manual administrative tasks. So to simplify the procedure, we are developing AI-based software with a digital interface,” stated Prof Parag Kalkar, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SPPU.

“So, we are listing frequent 100 issues that a PhD student has to face during the admission process and its data analysis will be implemented. So, if the issue takes 15 days to be solved manually, it will be solved within 1 or 2 days. It would be a Dashboard-based facility that provides students with end-to-end solutions,” he added.

For this academic year around 2,000 students have taken admission to various departments of the varsity. The admission process is still ongoing and soon the actual research work will start. This new system has been proposed and will be implemented within the next two months.

