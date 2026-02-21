AI-integrated robot ‘Spaceo M1’ begins test operations at Pune airport

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has introduced an AI-powered humanoid robot, Spaceo M1, at Pune Airport on a trial basis. Developed by Muks Robotics, the robot is being tested for performance, passenger interaction, and operational feasibility. Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport, said the humanoid robot has currently been introduced on a trial basis. (HT)

According to Mukesh Bangar, founder and CEO of Muks Robotics, the deployment represents a significant milestone in integrating advanced artificial intelligence into public infrastructure. “It is not just an information kiosk but an interactive social assistant designed to engage with passengers in a human-like manner. The robot can understand natural language queries and respond intelligently, guiding passengers about airport facilities, specific restaurants, boarding-related information, and other services available within the terminal,” Bangar said.

Bangar explained that the robot has been configured with detailed information about Pune city to assist arriving passengers. “We have currently configured it with detailed information about Pune city, so passengers arriving from other parts of India or abroad can ask about tourist attractions such as Shaniwar Wada, local transport options, hotels, restaurants, and other key landmarks. However, the system is fully scalable, we can add any kind of data, including customised datasets as per the airport’s requirements,” he said.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune Airport, said the humanoid robot has currently been introduced on a trial basis. “We will closely monitor its performance, passenger response, and technical capabilities. After detailed development and necessary refinements, it will be permanently integrated into airport operations,” Dhoke said.