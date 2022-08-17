Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Air India's Pune-Ahmedabad flight to start from Aug 20

pune news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Introduction of Pune-Ahmedabad route has been made possible by restoration of Air India’s aircraft that had been grounded due to Covid pandemic and other reasons
Introduction of Pune-Ahmedabad route has been made possible by restoration of Air India’s aircraft that had been grounded due to Covid pandemic and other reasons. (Bloomberg (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByJigar Hindocha

Pune: Air India will launch a daily flight between Pune and Ahmedabad from August 20.

“Air India flight 0481 will depart from Ahmedabad airport at 10:45 hrs and arrive at Pune airport at 12:10 hrs. Flight AI 0482 will depart from Pune airport at 12:40 hours and arrive at Ahmedabad airport at 14:15 hrs. The estimated travel time between the two cities will be 85-95 minutes,” said the official release.

The introduction of the new route has been made possible by restoration of Air India’s aircraft that had been grounded for prolonged periods due to Covid pandemic and other reasons.

Campbell Wilson, MD and CEO, Air India, said, “Ahmedabad and Pune are key growth centres in Gujarat and Maharashtra, respectively. This new addition is set to improve Air India’s domestic connectivity and empower customers with more travel options.”

Air India’s fleet currently stands at 70 aircraft, of which 54 are operating. The remaining aircraft are expected to progressively return to service by early 2023.

