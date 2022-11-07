AirAsia’s Pune to Bengaluru flight aborts take off

The I5-1427 AirAsia India flight which was to take off for Bengaluru from Pune was cancelled due to technical fault on Sunday. AirAsia India spokesperson said, “AirAsia India flight i5-1427 operating from Pune to Bengaluru, cancelled take-off and returned to bay due to a technical reason. AirAsia India regrets the inconvenience to guests caused due to the delay.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rohit Chandavarkar, a passenger, tweeted, “For some reason Air-Asia Pune-Bengaluru Airbus A-320 aircraft suddenly aborted t-off at Pune airport 5 min ago.. After rolling on RWY 28 At almost 50knots (speed) the aircraft aborted take off and went back to the apron.”

The scheduled departure time of the flight carrying 179 passengers was 7.25 pm.