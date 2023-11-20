Airlines request flyers to reach early at airport

Pune: Many airlines on Monday requested passengers to arrive early at the Pune airport due to the Maratha Morcha rally of Manoj Jarange-Patil planned at Kharadi. There has been a huge rush at the airport for incoming and outgoing travellers after the Diwali holidays.

There has been a huge rush at the airport for incoming and outgoing travellers after the Diwali holidays. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vistara airlines sent messages to flyers on Monday stating, “Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected today at Pune airport. Customers travelling to Pune airport are advised to allow more time for their journey.”

While the terminal witnessed heavy rush on Sunday night, the traffic was slow around the airport area due to the Maratha rally.

“Yesterday (Sunday), while traveling from the Pune airport back to my workplace at Delhi, there was a heavy rush at Pune airport. While we had to wait for more than 2 hours to get the check-in process as there were long queues,” said Milind Rathi, a flyer.

Sudhir Mehta, former president, Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) posted on X, “Pune Airport at November 18 night was a bustling fish market. The noise, the commotion, the clamor, the organized chaos, and somehow everyone finds their way (sic).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another flyer Manish Kenjale said, “I experienced the chaos yesterday evening at Pune airport as multiple flights arrived within short span and the 2 baggage belts were catering for 5 flights. There was crowd almost to stampede situation, shortage of trolley and several incidents of heated arguments between passengers and airline staff.”