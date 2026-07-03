Airport Metro link finalised, Karve Road double-decker flyover plan expanded to Vandevi

After an initial delay, Maha-Metro finalised the alignment for a new corridor between Kalyaninagar and Pune International Airport. The detailed project report (DPR) for the route will now be prepared, paving the way for a direct Metro link between the airport and the city’s expanding Metro network.

Earlier, the flyover proposal was limited to a shorter stretch, but officials have now been asked to examine a longer structure integrating Metro and road traffic movement. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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At the same time, the city’s congestion-prone Paud Road corridor is set for a major redesign, with the proposed Vanaz–Chandani Chowk Metro extension now linked with a double-decker flyover plan extending from Paud Phata to Vandevi Temple. Earlier, the flyover proposal was limited to a shorter stretch, but officials have now been asked to examine a longer structure integrating Metro and road traffic movement.

The decisions were taken during a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol at Pune Metro Bhavan on Tuesday. The meeting focused on accelerating Metro expansion projects, improving connectivity to major locations and addressing traffic bottlenecks.

Maha-Metro managing director Shravan Hardikar and other senior officials presented the status of ongoing and proposed projects before Mohol.

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{{^usCountry}} According to Maha-Metro officials, Mohol had directed the agency a few months ago to study multiple options for connecting Pune airport with the Metro network. After examining different alignments, the Kalyaninagar–Airport route was finalised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Maha-Metro officials, Mohol had directed the agency a few months ago to study multiple options for connecting Pune airport with the Metro network. After examining different alignments, the Kalyaninagar–Airport route was finalised. {{/usCountry}}

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Once implemented, the corridor is expected to connect the airport with existing and upcoming Metro routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, allowing passengers to access the airport through the city’s public transport network.

“The Pune airport Metro route has now been finalised. The DPR process will begin shortly. The objective is to ensure that the airport gets connected with all major Metro corridors in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad,” said an official.

Double-decker flyover from Paud Phata to Vandevi

The meeting also reviewed the Vanaz–Chandani Chowk Metro extension, which has been planned to address traffic congestion on Paud Road.

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Earlier, Maha-Metro had proposed a double-decker flyover on the lines of the Nal Stop structure from the garbage depot area. However, Mohol directed officials to explore extending the structure up to Vandevi Temple.

The revised plan will examine a double-decker structure carrying both Metro and road traffic, instead of only a road flyover.

“The proposal has been prepared considering the long-standing demand of residents and the need to reduce congestion on Paud Road. The double-decker flyover is expected to improve traffic movement towards Warje and beyond,” said Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro.

According to officials, the extended structure could help ease congestion at nearly five major junctions along the corridor.

More Metro extensions planned

Mohol also directed Maha-Metro to prepare a DPR for extending the proposed Shewalewadi–Hadapsar–Katraj Metro corridor up to Chandani Chowk and Wakad.

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The extension is aimed at creating a wider Metro network covering the eastern, southern and western parts of the city.

The meeting also reviewed proposals including PCMC–Bhakti Shakti extension, Ramwadi–Wagholi, Kharadi–Hadapsar–Swargate–Khadakwasla, Nal Stop–Warje–Manikbaug and Hadapsar–Loni Kalbhor Metro routes.

Officials were asked to coordinate with the state and central governments to speed up approvals for these projects.

The issue of last-mile connectivity was also discussed, with emphasis on coordination with PMPML to ensure commuters can easily access Metro stations.

Mohol said Pune’s growing population and increasing transport requirements make expansion of the Metro network essential.

“Over the last few years, Metro has brought a major change to Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s public transport system. The increasing response from citizens towards Metro is a positive sign. Connecting important locations, including the airport, through Metro is necessary for the city’s future growth,” Mohol said.

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He added that all agencies should coordinate and remove implementation hurdles. “The focus should be on designs that consider Pune’s future transport needs and benefit citizens,” Mohol said.

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Do not worry about funds, design routes keeping Pune’s interest in mind’

During the meeting, when officials raised concerns regarding funding and technical approvals for changes suggested in Metro routes, Mohol assured support.

“Leave the revised approvals and funding to me. You should redesign the routes keeping in mind the future of Pune and the interests of Pune residents,” Mohol told officials.

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Shewalewadi–Hadapsar–Katraj Metro route may extend to Wakad

Mohol has directed Maha-Metro to prepare a DPR for extending the planned Shewalewadi–Hadapsar–Katraj Metro corridor up to Chandani Chowk and Wakad.

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The extension is expected to create a Metro ring-like connectivity around Pune and provide access to suburban areas that currently lack direct Metro links.

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PMC plans to revive long-pending HCMTR proposal

Siddharth Gadkari

puneletters@hindustantimes.com

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to revive the more than three-decade-old High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) proposal, with the project receiving fresh momentum following directions from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister is keen to solve Pune’s mobility problem which has gone from bad to worse. Among the steps to resolve the problem, Fadnavis has directed civic officials to consider HCMTR.

The proposal was discussed during a review meeting held on Tuesday by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol with PMC commissioner Naval Kishore Ram and senior officials.

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During the meeting, Mohol directed officials to initiate the process for taking the project forward, including the tendering process.

The proposed HCMTR is a 36-km circular corridor around Pune with a width of up to 24 metres. The project, conceived decades ago to improve high-capacity transport connectivity around the city, has remained pending due to multiple challenges including feasibility, planning and implementation issues.

Officials said the PMC is now working on reviving the proposal in line with the state government’s push to address Pune’s growing traffic congestion and future transport requirements.

Mohol said the civic body would begin the process for the project’s implementation.

“The tender process for HCMTR will be initiated. The project will provide a major boost to Pune’s transport infrastructure,” Mohol said.

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The move comes as the state government has been reviewing major infrastructure projects in Pune, with Fadnavis directing departments to accelerate long-pending proposals aimed at improving mobility in the rapidly expanding city.