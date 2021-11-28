Ajit Pawar announces further relaxations, contradicts state order

PUNE Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday announced new relaxations for Pune after conducting the Covid-19 review meeting. However, later in the day, the state government issued a notification stating that the district disaster management authority can tighten restrictions but not dilute them, leading to confusion.

Despite repeated attempts, divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao, chief secretary Sitaram Kunte and Pune district collector Rajendra Deshmukh were unavailable for comments.

As per the new relaxations announced by Pawar, theatres and auditoriums can operate with 100% occupancy from December 1. Cultural programmes and music festivals will also be permitted on open rounds in adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. “Earlier, theatres and auditoriums were allowed to operate at 50% capacity, but with schools reopening there is no point in keeping these restrictions. From December 1, all theatres and auditoriums can operate at full capacity provided all Covid-19 norms are followed. In light of the Covid-19 variant omicron, we will follow the instructions given by the union government,” said Pawar while addressing a press conference.

Earlier, on October 22, the government had allowed theatres and auditoriums to function at 50% capacity, but the owners complained about its adverse effects on the business.

Though Pawar did not specify the relaxations for restaurants, Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “Eateries are likely to be allowed to function at full capacity and we will issue orders soon.”

On Saturday, Pune district reported 207 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection. In the past two weeks, the number of active Covid-19 cases in Pune city has jumped from 647 to 823.

While the number of critical cases has not shown a drastic change due to patients resorting to temporary solutions and over-the-counter medication according to doctors, the surge in active cases has prompted the civic body to not shut down jumbo centres yet.

As per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) data, in the past two weeks between November 8 and 24, the number of active Covid-19 cases has risen by 176. However, the number of critical cases has not changed during this period.