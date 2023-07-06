NCP Ajit Pawar faction appoints Deepak Mankar as Pune city unit president

A day after claiming control over party, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday appointed the Deepak Mankar as the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit camp) city unit president for its faction. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday appointed the Deepak Mankar as the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit camp) city unit president (HT PHOTO)

Mankar, a former deputy mayor, was among several local leaders from Pune to have joined Ajit Pawar who revolted against his uncle Sharad Pawar and joined BJP-Shiv Sena government.

“You have been appointed as city unit chief for Pune of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). I am confident that you will work towards expansion of party and taking the policies of the organisation to people,” stated letter issued by NCP (Ajit camp) state unit chief Sunil Tatkare

With Pune district as his home ground, the NCP (Ajit faction) is focusing here as the civic polls are approaching. The party will have to regain the lost ground in Pune as it had lost control of PMC to BJP in 2017.

Following his appointment, Mankar said he will work towards strengthening the party in Pune. “Pune has always been a stronghold of NCP. My efforts will be to give justice to workers and further strengthen the party under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar,” he said.

After submitting the letter of around 40 MLAs to the election commission, Ajit Pawar had appointed Sunil Tatkar as a party president in an attempt to take over the NCP.

Interestingly, though the NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap was closer to Ajit Pawar, he however sided with Sharad Pawar.

Tatkare and Pawar had given the party’s Pune city executive president post to Mankar.

Some of the NCP workers said on anonymity that appointment of Mankar will help Ajit Pawar to get a new city unit office in the city. Ajit Pawar has appointed Rupali Thombre as the party spokesperson.