Pune News / Ajit Pawar asks administration to restore regular water supply in central parts of Pune
pune news

Ajit Pawar asks administration to restore regular water supply in central parts of Pune

BJP leader and Member of Parliament Girish Bapat threatened to agitate over the issue of inadequate water supply in central parts of Pune including peth areas
Deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar during the canal committee meeting in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 08:02 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

The issue of disrupted water supply in some parts of the city found resonance during the canal committee meeting on Saturday when deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar asked the administration to address the issue immediately.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Member of Parliament Girish Bapat threatened to agitate over the issue of inadequate water supply in central parts of Pune including peth areas.

To this, Pawar said, “There is no reason that some parts of the city should get inadequate water supply. Make sure everybody gets adequate water supply.”

Bapat on his part blamed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration for the mess. Since March 15, the PMC is being governed by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar as administrator appointed by the state government as the five-year term of corporators ended on March 14.

During the canal committee meeting on Saturday, Bapat raised the water shortage issue that most central parts of the city are facing. The meeting was chaired by Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar.

“The central part of the city is facing inadequate water supply. The citizens are facing a water crisis while being forced to resort to water tankers. Some areas are getting enough water supply, while others at the same time are facing a shortage. If the situation would not improve, I will agitate in the next two to three days,” Bapat said.

After raising this issue, Bapat walked out of the canal committee meeting condemning the administration even as Pawar tried to convince him.

BJP spokesperson Pushkar Tuljapurkar said, “Central parts of the city are facing water problem though municipal commissioner’s residence area in Model Colony is getting ample water supply. Bapat has now planned to visit municipal commissioner’s residence on Sunday afternoon to check the water pressure.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit chief Prashant Jagtap said,” Bapat was guardian minister and his party was in power in PMC for last five years. On Friday, Bapat reviewed the 24x7 water project and found that the work is moving at a snail’s pace. The central part of the area is facing a water problem for the last few months while Vikram Kumar became administrator just two weeks before. If Bapat is holding agitation, it means he is exposing his party which was ruling in the city and responsible for disrupted water supply.”

