Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Ajit Pawar avoids comment on income tax raids
pune news

Ajit Pawar avoids comment on income tax raids

Raids are currently underway, so I don’t want to comment. I will answer all the questions raised by the media, said Ajit Pawar
During a visit to Pune city on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar avoided comment on Income Tax raids at various properties related to him (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:35 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

During a visit to Pune city on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar avoided comment on Income Tax raids at various properties related to him.

Pawar said, “Raids are currently underway, so I don’t want to comment. I will answer all the questions raised by the media.”

Pawar was in a city to attend various programmes and headed the Covid-19 review meeting. After the meeting, he interacted with the media.

Pawar said,” In all my institutions, I make sure to follow all the rules and pay the tax on time. There is nothing to worry about.”

As Pawar was present at Council hall, NCP workers gathered in large numbers to extend support to him.

NCP workers blamed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for income tax raids and said that it is common now that all the central agencies are working as per instructions by BJP.

NCP leaders also said,” When assembly elections were announced, the Union government sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Sharad Pawar. But all saw what the results were.”

RELATED STORIES

Income tax raids were underway at various places on Thursday and even on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pune district may have 35k malnourished kids: NFHS survey

Pune district reports 525 new Covid case, 6 deaths

Pune municipal elections: Shiv Sena, NCP meet to set alliance

Covid situation in three tehsils in Nashik a cause of worry
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP