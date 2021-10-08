Ajit Pawar avoids comment on income tax raids

During a visit to Pune city on Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar avoided comment on Income Tax raids at various properties related to him.

Pawar said, “Raids are currently underway, so I don’t want to comment. I will answer all the questions raised by the media.”

Pawar was in a city to attend various programmes and headed the Covid-19 review meeting. After the meeting, he interacted with the media.

Pawar said,” In all my institutions, I make sure to follow all the rules and pay the tax on time. There is nothing to worry about.”

As Pawar was present at Council hall, NCP workers gathered in large numbers to extend support to him.

NCP workers blamed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for income tax raids and said that it is common now that all the central agencies are working as per instructions by BJP.

NCP leaders also said,” When assembly elections were announced, the Union government sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice to Sharad Pawar. But all saw what the results were.”

Income tax raids were underway at various places on Thursday and even on Friday.